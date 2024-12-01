The ‘Flag Man’ Who Reclaimed Michigan’s Block M Flag from Ohio State Revealed!

After Michigan’s thrilling 13-10 victory over Ohio State, a moment of chaos unfolded on the field that quickly captured the attention of fans everywhere. As Michigan players celebrated their win, they attempted to plant their iconic Block M flag at midfield, only for Ohio State players to protest. This led to a confrontation, but one Michigan figure stepped in to save the day and reclaim the flag, becoming an instant hero to Wolverines fans.

That man was none other than Jason Avant, a former Michigan wide receiver and current sideline reporter for Michigan Radio. According to Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, Avant was the individual who ripped the Block M flag away from an Ohio State player, much to the delight of Michigan fans.

Avant, now 41 and in his third season as Michigan's sideline reporter, shared the story with the Detroit News on Sunday, reflecting on the unexpected turn of events. “It’s been funny,” Avant said with a laugh. “I was like, dude, I played in the NFL for almost 11 years, and it takes something like this for your phone to blow up.”

A Split-Second Decision for Jason Avant

Jason Avant had been walking across the field toward the Michigan locker room for post-game interviews when he saw Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer holding the Michigan flag. “I wasn’t looking to do it,” Avant explained. “I saw a dude with a Buckeye jersey with the flag, and I was like, hey, what is going on? I didn’t see the flag plant, I didn’t see the confrontation or scuffle or anything. I just saw the guy with the flag, and I was like, ‘Ah, let me get that back.’”

With no hesitation, Avant grabbed the flag. “I didn’t really even think about it. I just knew they shouldn’t have had the flag. I didn’t think about the risk or anything,” Avant recalled. His instinct took over, and he dove into the fray.

The Struggle for the Flag

The scene quickly escalated as Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun picked up the flag and started waving it angrily. Avant wasn’t backing down. He tugged on the flag, and as the two struggled, Ohio State cornerback Miles Lockhart tried to pull it away from Avant. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Dominic Kirks shoved Avant, but the former Michigan receiver was ready for it.

Jason Avant, who still works out five days a week, laughed at the attempt to push him aside, saying, “I thought I did it in the classiest way possible.” He added that he felt the whole situation was handled with dignity, in contrast to the actions of some Ohio State staffers, who he felt were “egging the fight on.”

Jason Avant and His Hero’s Walk to the Locker Room

With the flag now in his possession, Jason Avant made his way toward the Michigan locker room, waving it proudly. “I walked it up the tunnel and rubbed it in their face because I let the flag fly in front of their fans,” Avant said, describing the moments that followed. As he walked, Ohio State fans threw objects at him, but Avant kept his cool, a proud Michigan representative through and through.

The moment became even more iconic when Avant waved the flag in front of the Michigan players as they came into the locker room. “The ‘Flag Man’ is what my teammates are calling me now,” Avant chuckled.

Avant's quick thinking and bold action earned him admiration from Michigan fans, who now regard him as a symbol of pride and defiance in the wake of the rivalry. In what was already a high-stakes game, Avant’s actions took the rivalry to another level, making it clear that Michigan’s spirit would not be extinguished—even in the face of Ohio State’s protests.

For the Michigan faithful, Avant’s role in retrieving the Block M flag and his celebration afterward will go down as one of the most memorable moments from the 2024 edition of The Game.