‘The Miz’ Explains What Detroit Lions Must Do To Win Super Bowl

Find out what WWE Superstar ‘The Miz’ believes the Detroit Lions must do in 2024

After playing in the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, WWE Superstar ‘The Miz’ shared his thoughts on what the Detroit Lions need to do to win a Super Bowl. Known for his wrestling prowess and passionate sports commentary, ‘The Miz’ offered a mix of critique and encouragement for the Lions’ path to victory.

The Miz

The Miz Embraces the Bold Approach

Reflecting on the Lions’ bold strategy, ‘The Miz’ remarked, “Not go for it on fourth down for the Detroit Lions. But honestly, I kinda liked the mentality. It’s something that they’d done each and every time. A lot of times it was successful, and a couple of times it wasn’t. They’re gonna die on the sword. Sometimes you don’t, sometimes you do.”

The Lions’ Path to Success

In addition to their bold tactics, ‘The Miz’ believes the Lions possess the necessary components to reach and win the Super Bowl. “I think it’s one of those things where I think they have everything it takes, now they know what it takes to actually make it to a Super Bowl. I think they have all the talent they need, they have the coach that they want.”

A Fan’s Perspective

Though ‘The Miz’ is a dedicated Cleveland Browns fan, his respect for the Lions’ potential was evident. His comments underscore a belief that the Lions, with their current talent and coaching staff, have a genuine shot at achieving NFL glory in 2024. His insights reflect a broader optimism shared by many analysts and fans as the Lions prepare for the upcoming season.

