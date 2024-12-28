The Moment Ben Johnson Knew Penei Sewell Was ‘Built’ for the NFL

As the Detroit Lions (13-2) prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recalls a pivotal moment from Penei Sewell's rookie year. Johnson reflects on Sewell's early signs of NFL readiness and his growth as a leader on the offensive line.

A Defining Moment: Penei Sewell vs. Aaron Donald

Ahead of their crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took a trip down memory lane, recalling the moment when he realized Penei Sewell had what it takes dominate in the NFL. While Sewell’s debut against the 49ers in 2021 certainly stood out, it was his performance against the Los Angeles Rams and their defensive juggernaut Aaron Donald that left a lasting impression on Johnson.

In his rookie season, Sewell faced Donald in one-on-one matchups that showcased his resilience and physicality. Despite being a first-year player, Sewell didn’t back down from the challenge. Johnson vividly remembers those battles.

“I think that first year, what I immediately flash back to is less the San Fran game and more the Rams game. He had a couple of times where he went 1-on-1 with Aaron Donald and he did not back down,” Johnson said. “In fact, they were toeing the line right through the edge of the whistle, going back and forth.”

This moment was a clear indicator of Sewell’s toughness and mental fortitude. But for Johnson, it wasn’t just about Sewell's ability to handle the physicality; it was the attitude and determination he brought to every play.

The Growth of Penei Sewell

Johnson’s reflections don’t just focus on Sewell’s raw strength; he emphasizes the growth in his technique and fundamentals since entering the league. From his rookie year until now, Sewell has consistently refined his skills, solidifying himself as one of the league's top offensive tackles.

“From his rookie year until now, all he's done is polish up his game in terms of technique, in terms of fundamentals,” Johnson said. “And honestly, I think it's the leadership portion that stands out to me more than any. He really is a tone-setter for us on offense. We know what we're gonna get each and every week, he's gonna drive guys off the ball. He's looking to take souls out there.”

This leadership quality has been one of the driving forces behind Sewell’s success. Johnson noted that Sewell has become a pillar of consistency for the Lions' offense, setting the tone with his physical play and fiery attitude. His leadership on the field has been just as important as his skill development.

The Big Picture

Sewell’s progression into a dominant force on the Lions’ offensive line has been a key factor in the team’s success this season. The ability to set the tone in both the running game and the passing game has made Sewell an irreplaceable asset. His leadership and attitude are contagious, inspiring those around him to elevate their play.

With the Lions facing the 49ers' relentless defensive front, Sewell's leadership will be more crucial than ever. The 49ers boast one of the NFL's best pass rushes, led by Nick Bosa, and Sewell's ability to battle with elite defenders will play a significant role in Detroit’s offensive success.

The Bottom Line

Ben Johnson’s reflection on Penei Sewell’s journey from rookie to NFL stalwart highlights not only his technical growth but also the leadership qualities that set him apart. Sewell’s performance against Aaron Donald in his first season was just the beginning of a remarkable career. Now, as a tone-setter for the Lions’ offense, Sewell continues to prove that he is more than ready for the brightest lights.

As the Lions take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football, Sewell’s presence on the field will be felt in every snap. He’s the player you can count on to bring intensity, power, and leadership each week—and that's what makes him so invaluable to this team.