The moment the Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry took an abrupt turn to the north [Video]

Prior to Saturday’s game at the Big House in Ann Arbor, the Ohio State Buckeyes had defeated the Michigan Wolverines in 15 of their previous 16 meetings.

Ohio State had been absolutely dominating the greatest rivalry in football and it did not look like Michigan would ever recover.

That all came to an end yesterday as the Wolverines manhandled the Buckeyes on their way to a 42-27 victory in a game that Michigan dominated in the trenches.

But there was a moment in the game where the Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry took an abrupt turn to the north.

That moment came when Buckeyes CB Cameron Brown decided it would be a good idea to become a bully and he ripped the helmet off of Wolverines WR Roman Wilson.

As soon as Brown ripped the helmet off Wilson, the Michigan offensive line came flying in to get in Brown’s face and to get him off of THEIR field, and that is exactly what they did.

From this moment on, the Wolverines bullied the Buckeyes right out of the Big House and I now expect that this rivalry will be back to what it once was.

watch them roll up like big dogs lollll