The most famous father in hockey history Walter Gretzky dies at the age of 82

Sharing is caring!

According to hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, his father Walter Gretzky, commonly regarded as the most famous father in hockey history, died Thursday at the age of 82.

Gretzky released a statement late Thursday night to make the announcement.

“It is with deep sadness that Janet and I share the news of the passing of my Dad,” Wayne Gretzky wrote on Twitter. “He bravely battled Parkinson’s and other health issues these last few years, but he never let it get him down.

“For my sister and my 3 brothers, Dad was our team captain — he guided, protected and led our family every day, every step of the way.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Walter.

Rest in Peace, Sir.