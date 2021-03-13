The next kicker for the Detroit Lions is on the roster and his name is not Matt Prater

Sharing is caring!

There is absolutely no question about it that Matt Prater is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history but after a sub-par 2020 season, his time with the Detroit Lions could be up.

After connecting on 137 of 158 attempts (86.7%) from 2015-2019, Prater was just 21 for 28 (75%) in 2020 and many believe the 36-year-old (will be 37 by the time the 2021 season rolls around) will not be resigned by the Lions for the upcoming campaign.

But if Prater is finished in the Motor City, who will replace him?

If the Lions decide to move on from Prater, they could look to sign a free agent or select a player in the upcoming NFL Draft, but I believe the answer is already on the roster.

That player is Matthew Wright.

Wright, who is about to turn 25, was recently signed by the Lions to a reserve/futures contract.

In 2020, Wright had the opportunity to kick in three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts while also making all seven of his extra points.

During his senior season (2018) at Central Florida (same college as Prater), Wright made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts while going 74 for 74 on extra points.

Will Wright ever be the next Matt Prater or Lions legend Jason Hanson? Probably not. But considering the Lions are in a rebuild, there really is no reason to bring back Prater, and giving Wright a shot seems like a logical move.

What do you think?