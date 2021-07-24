The NFL world goes crazy as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams post same cryptic photo on Instagram [Photos]

Sharing is caring!

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are two of the beat players in the NFL and it is pretty obvious that neither is happy with their current employer, the Green Bay Packers.

Well, Rodgers and Adams both took to Instagram just after midnight to post the same photo of Michael Jordan and Scotty Pippen from “The Last Dance” documentary.

Ever since the photos were posted, the NFL world has erupted in speculation. Does this mean Rodgers and Adams have agreed to play one last season together or do the cryptic photos mean they have already played their final season together in Green Bay?

What do you think?

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams just posted the same Last Dance photo to their Instagram Stories. What do they mean by this? pic.twitter.com/KeHIHNjgla — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 24, 2021