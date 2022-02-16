The Ringer 2022 NFL Mock Draft includes new QB in mix for Detroit Lions

Believe it or not, the 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner and Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is going to have to nail it if the Lions are going to push the fast-forward button on their rebuild.

Danny Kelly of The Ringer has released his latest Mock Draft and he includes a new quarterback in the mix for the Lions.

As you can see below, Kelly has the Lions selecting EDGE Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall and QB Desmond Ridder at No. 32.

Here is what Kelly has to say about each player:

Hutchinson fits the Lions like a glove both in terms of Detroit’s needs and the team’s identity. He gives this team a foundational, blue-chip pass rusher to rebuild their defensive line around, and he’s a kneecap-biting berserker who should boost the intensity level of the entire defense.

Ridder is a worthy gamble at this spot for the Lions. He may need some time to acclimate to the NFL after playing against inferior competition at Cincinnati, but with Jared Goff under contract for 2022, Detroit can bring their rookie quarterback along slowly. Ridder has all the tools to develop into a franchise quarterback.