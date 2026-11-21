ESPN’s College GameDay has delivered some unforgettable moments over the years, but what happened Saturday morning involving Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pat McAfee might deserve a spot near the top of the list. The WWE legend made an appearance at his alma mater, Miami, and ended up putting McAfee through a table after accusing him of talking trash about the Hurricanes.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Yes, you read that correctly. The Rock ‘Rock Bottomed’ Pat McAfee through a table on national television, and the rest of the GameDay crew absolutely loved it.

Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Movie actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock in attendance of the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Rock Confronts Pat McAfee About Miami

The hilarious encounter began when Johnson confronted McAfee about allegedly disrespecting Miami. McAfee immediately attempted to defend himself, insisting that his previous comments had been misunderstood.

Unfortunately for McAfee, The People’s Champion wasn’t particularly interested in hearing his explanation. Moments later, Johnson grabbed McAfee and delivered his famous Rock Bottom that sent him crashing through a table.

The reaction from the rest of the College GameDay crew made the moment even better. Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Nick Saban could all be seen laughing as McAfee found himself on the receiving end of some WWE-style punishment.

And just when it looked like McAfee might have to pick himself up off the floor, The Rock extended his hand and helped him back to his feet. Apparently, there were no hard feelings after all.

The Rock Returns to Miami as Guest Picker

Johnson was appearing on the broadcast as the celebrity guest picker ahead of Miami’s matchup against Virginia Tech. His return to Coral Gables was already a major attraction, but his interaction with McAfee may have stolen the entire show.

College GameDay has featured plenty of hilarious antics over the years, but watching one of wrestling’s biggest legends put one of ESPN’s loudest personalities through a table was something special.

McAfee has made a career out of entertaining college football fans with his outrageous personality. On Saturday morning, The Rock made sure he got a taste of his own medicine.