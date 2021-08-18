The Toledo Mud Hens may have just released their greatest lineup ever

When the Toledo Mud Hens take on Indianapolis, they will do so with what may be the best lineup they have ever put out. (No, I did not go back and look at the thousands of lineups they have put out in the past.)

Take a look below as the Mud Hens will be trotting out Derek Hill, Riley Greene, Akil Baddoo, Isaac Paredes, and Spencer Torkelson as part of their lineup. Oh, and Matthew Boyd will be on the mound, which is not terrible.

I will be heading to Toledo for tomorrow’s game, let’s hope they do this again!