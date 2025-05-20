The Ultimate 2028 Team USA Flag Football Team Revealed

With NFL stars cleared to compete in the 2028 Olympics, here’s a dream lineup for Team USA’s flag football team.

With NFL players now eligible to compete in the 2028 Olympics flag football event, the football world is buzzing with speculation about which gridiron stars would thrive in a fast-paced, no-contact format. If Team USA is allowed to unleash a roster of NFL talent, it could be the most dominant group the sport has ever seen.

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

No brainer. Jackson has the arm, vision, and improvisational skills tailor-made for flag football. His off-platform throws and quick decision-making make him nearly impossible to stop on a smaller field.

Running Back: Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions)

Gibb’s speed, agility, and elite receiving ability out of the backfield make him a flag football cheat code. He’s equally effective taking handoffs, running routes, or pulling flags.

Wide Receiver 1: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Jefferson is one of the NFL’s best route runners and possesses elite hands. In a flag format, he’d be unstoppable on short-to-intermediate routes and fades alike.

Wide Receiver 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

The “Sun God” is tailor-made for a flag football setting. He has crisp routes, toughness, and an uncanny ability to get open. Plus, he brings that gritty Detroit work ethic.

Tight End: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders)

Flag football doesn’t require blocking, which is perfect for Kelce. He’d feast over the middle and in the red zone with his chemistry with Mahomes.

Defensive Backs: Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions)

In a game that favors offense, these three have the quickness, instincts, and swagger to get stops. Gardner and Surtain excel in man coverage, while Joseph, the league’s interception leader from 2024, roams the field with ballhawk instincts.

Pass Rusher: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)

You still need to disrupt the quarterback in flag football, and Parsons is the perfect hybrid player to do it. Fast, aggressive, and a freak athlete.

Utility Player: Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Defensive back, wide receiver, gadget player—Hunter does it all. He’d be a nightmare in motion and could even take snaps in trick plays.

Coach: Dan Campbell (Duh)

Creative, aggressive, and a player’s coach. Campbell’s offensive schemes in a flag football context would keep opponents dizzy and defenders guessing.

Key Stats & Further Reading

NFL officially approves player participation in 2028 Olympics: NFL.com

Flag Football rules & Olympic format: LA28.org

Watch for USA Football and NFLPA guidelines in 2026 as roster selection begins

The Bottom Line

If the NFL sends anything resembling this roster to Los Angeles in 2028, go ahead and hand Team USA the gold medal. With elite talent, unmatched speed, and strategic minds on the sideline, this “dream team” would redefine what dominance looks like in international flag football.