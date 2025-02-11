The Ultimate Detroit Lions Offseason Wish List: What Moves Will Put Detroit Over the Top?

After a heartbreaking playoff exit, the Detroit Lions are entering the offseason with one goal in mind: to build a roster that’s ready to contend for, AND WIN, a Super Bowl. With their core players in place, the next steps involve making impactful moves to address key positions, improve depth, and ensure that their roster can compete with the NFL’s elite teams.

One of the biggest areas of focus should be the pass rush. A dominant edge rusher can completely transform a defense, and the Lions must look to add a player who can provide consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Additionally, the offensive line will need adjustments, with an eye on bringing back veteran Kevin Zeitler while finding a solution for the struggles of Graham Glasgow.

1. Acquire a Game-Changing Pass Rusher: Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, or Trey Hendrickson

The Detroit Lions’ defensive line has shown promise in recent years, but it’s clear that they still need a true game-changer to take the next step. This offseason, Brad Holmes should prioritize acquiring an elite pass rusher who can elevate the defense to a Super Bowl-caliber level.

The Lions should target one of the following top-tier pass rushers: (In order of preference)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) : One of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, Garrett has the ability to disrupt any offense. His speed, strength, and relentless motor make him an ideal candidate to bolster Detroit’s edge rush. If the Lions can find a way to land Garrett, they would immediately have one of the league’s most feared pass-rush duos with Aidan Hutchinson.

: One of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, Garrett has the ability to disrupt any offense. His speed, strength, and relentless motor make him an ideal candidate to bolster Detroit’s edge rush. If the Lions can find a way to land Garrett, they would immediately have one of the league’s most feared pass-rush duos with Aidan Hutchinson. Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) : Parsons is a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher whose ability to change the game from multiple spots on the field is unmatched. While the Cowboys might be reluctant to part ways with him, Parsons would be an incredible addition to the Lions’ defense, providing the speed and versatility they need to be a dominant force. Word on the street is that the Cowboys are not sure if they are going to keep Parsons around.

: Parsons is a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher whose ability to change the game from multiple spots on the field is unmatched. While the Cowboys might be reluctant to part ways with him, Parsons would be an incredible addition to the Lions’ defense, providing the speed and versatility they need to be a dominant force. Word on the street is that the Cowboys are not sure if they are going to keep Parsons around. Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) : Crosby has been a steady force for the Raiders and would be a perfect fit in Detroit. His relentless style of play, ability to get after the quarterback, and strong run defense would bring balance to the Lions' defensive front.

: Crosby has been a steady force for the Raiders and would be a perfect fit in Detroit. His relentless style of play, ability to get after the quarterback, and strong run defense would bring balance to the Lions' defensive front. Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals): A proven pass rusher, Hendrickson has consistently put up impressive sack numbers. Adding Hendrickson to the mix would give Detroit a much-needed veteran presence on the edge, capable of consistently creating pressure. Hendrickson is No. 4 on this list, but he would cost pennies on the dollar compared to the guys listed above.

Acquiring any of these players would elevate the Lions’ pass rush to elite status and give them a potential game-winner for years to come. The addition of a top-tier pass rusher should be the priority, whether through trade or free agency.

2. Bring Back Kevin Zeitler and Replace Graham Glasgow

The Detroit Lions’ offensive line has been a key strength in recent years, but some uncertainty remains around the guard position. To keep the unit at its peak, Brad Holmes should bring back Kevin Zeitler and find a long-term solution to replace Graham Glasgow.

Kevin Zeitler : Zeitler, who joined the Lions in 2024, has proven to be a stabilizing force on the offensive line. After a stellar season, the Lions should make it a priority to bring him back for another year. Zeitler’s experience and consistency in both pass protection and the running game make him an ideal leader for the line. Retaining him ensures the team’s offensive line stays strong and continues to provide quarterback Jared Goff with ample time in the pocket.

: Zeitler, who joined the Lions in 2024, has proven to be a stabilizing force on the offensive line. After a stellar season, the Lions should make it a priority to bring him back for another year. Zeitler’s experience and consistency in both pass protection and the running game make him an ideal leader for the line. Retaining him ensures the team’s offensive line stays strong and continues to provide quarterback Jared Goff with ample time in the pocket. Graham Glasgow: Glasgow’s return to Detroit hasn’t lived up to expectations. After struggling at the left guard position in 2024, the Lions should look to move on from him, especially with Christian Mahogany ready to take on a starting role. If Holmes and Dan Campbell do not believe Mahogany is ready, they must make a tough decision: either find a free agent or draft a prospect to fill Glasgow’s spot.

Here are a few potential solutions:

Free Agency : The Lions could explore options in free agency, such as Trey Smith from the Chiefs (though he will be expensive) or Will Friese from the Colts. Both are reliable veterans who could step into a starting role and help shore up the line.

: The Lions could explore options in free agency, such as from the Chiefs (though he will be expensive) or from the Colts. Both are reliable veterans who could step into a starting role and help shore up the line. Draft: If the Lions prefer to draft a replacement, players like Tyler Booker from Alabama, Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon, or Donovan Jackson from Ohio State, could be good fits for the left guard spot. Both bring physicality and versatility, making them intriguing options for Detroit.

By strengthening the guard position and keeping Zeitler around, the Lions’ offensive line will remain one of the league’s best, providing Goff with the protection needed to lead the team back to the playoffs.

3. Build Depth on the Defensive Line Through the Draft and Free Agency

While adding a star pass rusher is key, the Lions also need to address depth on the defensive line. The departure of veterans and the aging of certain players means the team could use an influx of young talent. Whether through the draft or free agency, Detroit must focus on building a deep rotation to keep the defensive front fresh and aggressive throughout the season.

Potential targets:

Kenneth Grant (Michigan): If you have watched Grant play at Michigan, you are well aware that he is an elite run-stopper. Adding Grant to the defensive line would be amazing!

If you have watched Grant play at Michigan, you are well aware that he is an elite run-stopper. Adding Grant to the defensive line would be amazing! Tyleik Williams (Ohio State) : A talented defensive tackle with the ability to disrupt both the pass and run, Williams would provide Detroit with much-needed depth in the interior.

: A talented defensive tackle with the ability to disrupt both the pass and run, Williams would provide Detroit with much-needed depth in the interior. Milton Williams (Eagles): Williams is an interior DL, but he is able to generate pressure up the middle. If the Lions make D.J. Reader a cap casualty, or if Alim McNeill is going to be out for an extended period, Williams could be a great (yet costly) option.

Williams is an interior DL, but he is able to generate pressure up the middle. If the Lions make D.J. Reader a cap casualty, or if Alim McNeill is going to be out for an extended period, Williams could be a great (yet costly) option. Calais Campbell: The veteran defensive end has been a dominant force against the run, and while he's on the older side, he could provide leadership and depth for Detroit’s defensive front.

4. Revamp the Cornerback Position: Depth and Competition Needed

With potential free-agent departures and a need for more reliable depth, the Lions should prioritize the cornerback position this offseason. Whether through the draft or free agency, adding another cornerback who can provide solid coverage and compete for a starting role should be a priority. A lot of what the Lions do will depend on if they re-sign CB Carlton Davis, or if he costs more than Brad Holmes is willing to pay.

Potential Targets:

D.J. Reed (Jets): Sauce Gardner gets all they hype in New York, but D.J. Reed is an underrated stud. If Davis leaves, Reed should immediately become a top target for the Lions.

Sauce Gardner gets all they hype in New York, but D.J. Reed is an underrated stud. If Davis leaves, Reed should immediately become a top target for the Lions. Charvarius Ward (49ers): Ward was not as good in 2024 as he was in 2023, but he would be a solid signing if Davis leaves.

Ward was not as good in 2024 as he was in 2023, but he would be a solid signing if Davis leaves. Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame): Morrison is a physical defender who has all the tools to be a solid NFL cornerback for a very long time. The Lions would likely have to select him at No. 28 if they want him.

Morrison is a physical defender who has all the tools to be a solid NFL cornerback for a very long time. The Lions would likely have to select him at No. 28 if they want him. Trey Amos (Ole Miss): Amos has the size (6-1, 200) to compete in the NFL, and he could likely be had in the second round if the Lions are interested.

Bottom Line:

For the Detroit Lions to truly contend for a Super Bowl in 2025, they need to be aggressive in the offseason. The acquisition of a game-changing pass rusher, bringing back Zeitler, and replacing Glasgow will give the team a solid foundation. From there, further additions to the defensive line and cornerback positions will add depth and ensure the Lions are primed for another playoff push. With Brad Holmes at the helm, Detroit is building something special—and the 2025 offseason could be the key to unlocking their championship potential.