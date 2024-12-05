The University of Michigan Makes Decision on Warde Manuel

The University of Michigan has made a key decision regarding the future of its athletic department. According to a report from Dan Wetzel, Michigan and Athletic Director Warde Manuel are finalizing a five-year contract extension.

https://twitter.com/DanWetzel/status/1864722672917073994

Manuel, a Michigan alumnus, has been with the university since 2016 and has played a significant role in leading the athletic department through a period of growth and success. Notably, Manuel currently serves as the chair of the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee, further solidifying his influence in collegiate sports.

This contract extension underscores the university's commitment to retaining Manuel, whose leadership has been pivotal in the continued success of Michigan athletics.