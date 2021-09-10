The votes are in and you will not believe where the Detroit Lions finish

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2021 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Squaring off against a solid team like the 49ers in Week 1 is a tall task for the Lions but when you look up and down their schedule, it is only one of many challenges.

In fact, according to ESPN, the Lions have a lower than 50% chance to win ANY game on their schedule!

But, as we have learned, the river of Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid never runs dry and according to a recent poll conducted by NFL on FOX, the river is actually overflowing.

As you can see below, NFL fans who voted in the poll actually picked the DETROIT LIONS to win the NFC North!

Either this is a typo or a sick Lions fan hacked the system, right?

Your votes are in… These will be the division winners for the 2021 season, according to the NFLonFOX fans! pic.twitter.com/GXhldBdPzd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2021