The Washington Football Team just won the offseason with viral ‘Happy First Day’ tweet [Photos]

On Tuesday, teams around the NFL kicked off their mandatory minicamps and the Washington Football Team decided to have a little bit of fun with some photos.

But these were not just any photos.

As you can see below, Washington players posed with a chalkboard with their name, their year in the league, their “teacher”, and their friends, much like an elementary student would do before their first day of school.

Check it out. WELL PLAYED!

