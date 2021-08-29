The worst is confirmed for Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a devastating blow on the injury front last night’s pre-season game against Washington, as running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field with what looked like a serious injury.

And now, his season has officially been declared over. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he suffered a torn ACL, and will not play in 2021:

An MRI today confirmed that Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top young running backs in the game, suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2021

Dobbins played college football at Ohio State and was drafted by the Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.