There is a new odds on favorite to be No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Can you believe we are just two days away from the 2022 NFL Draft?

Well, we are and things are really heating up in terms of who will be selected at the top of the draft.

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson has been the odds on favorite for some time now to be the No. 1 pick in the draft but as of today, there is a new favorite.

According to Draft Kings, Georgia EDGE Travon Walker is now the favorite (-190) to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 1 overall. Hutchinson is now +200 to go No. 1 overall and he is the favorite to be selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 2.

Nation, who do you think will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Lombardi: NFL draft buzz and why the draft begins at No. 6

When I was working for the Raiders, our draft room was always the same. The room, the methods, the process were frozen in time. Before entering the room, the year might be 2001, but once crossing over the sill of the door, you were back in 1967. Al Davis had great success drafting players, and he wasn’t about to change his method with fancy magnetic cards detailing critical information. The highest security clearance a CIA operative can obtain is called Top Secret, but when they add the letters SCI (standing for “sensitive compartmentalized information”), this allows the operative to examine anything. There were maybe two people at the Raiders with that classification — no one knew what Davis was thinking.

Towards the end of the day’s meeting, Davis would ask Mickey Marvin, his former guard and now area scout with good penmanship (Davis required good penmanship in everything he was given to read) to stand next to the magnetic board and write the positions along the top of the board, starting with quarterback and ending with kicker and punter. On the side of the board, he would tell Marvin to write 1A, 1B and 1C in big letters, then continue further down with 2A, 2B and 3. Once the rounds were written, Davis would start placing players in those categories. In the 1A category, Davis might only have six to eight players he felt were elite. He was not alone in his separation of the first round, as other teams also break down the first round in sections, treating 1A like the Navy treats Seal Team Six, the best of the best. Remember: Not all first rounders are true first rounders, and the separation helps clarify the draft day plan for teams.

