Three former Red Wings aim to impress at NHL camps after signing PTOs ahead of 2024-25 season





Three former Detroit Red Wings players—Matt Luff, Gustav Lindstrom, and Mark Pysyk—are pursuing opportunities in the NHL as they have accepted professional tryout agreements (PTO) with various teams ahead of the 2024-25 season. This development marks a significant chance for these athletes to showcase their skills and make a case for themselves as viable candidates for NHL rosters.

Matt Luff, at 27 years old, brings a wealth of experience to the table. With a noteworthy 106 NHL appearances, including 19 games with the Red Wings last season, Luff has demonstrated his capability in a professional setting. During his time with the Grand Rapids Griffins, he had solid statistics, netting 18 goals and accumulating 43 points in just 54 games. However, Luff’s career has been somewhat hindered by injuries, which have affected his transition to a reliable bottom-six forward role. Notably, he has signed with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, presenting him with an intriguing opportunity to re-establish himself among elite competition.

Fellow teammate Gustav Lindstrom, who is 25, is also carving out his path. Having last suited up for the Anaheim Ducks, he finds himself in a similar situation as he seeks to validate his place in the league. Lindstrom’s inclusion in a training camp could be crucial as the Ducks evaluate their defensive lineup, especially given the unpredictable nature of player movements during this time of year.

On a more challenging note is Mark Pysyk. The 32-year-old has not played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season due to an Achilles injury that severely impacted his career trajectory. After 37 games in the AHL last season, he is now vying for a chance to return to the NHL. His PTO status with the Ducks offers a critical opportunity to showcase his resilience and determination to reclaim a spot at the highest level of hockey.

The current environment in the NHL is fiercely competitive, particularly for players like Luff, Lindstrom, and Pysyk, who have grappled with employment uncertainties. Their participation in preseason games could reinforce their presence in the minds of coaching staff across the league, and now they are essentially conducting “job interviews” with potential teams.

Additionally, the Detroit Red Wings have extended a noteworthy PTO to Austin Watson, a seasoned left wing with a history of playing for three NHL teams, including the Tampa Bay Lightning. Watson’s physicality and experience make him a compelling figure in the ongoing roster discussions as the season approaches.

For fans and analysts keeping a watchful eye on the evolving landscape of the NHL, following these PTO arrangements can be telling for the league's upcoming shifts.

In summary, the decisions made by Luff, Lindstrom, and Pysyk reflect broader trends in the NHL regarding professionalism, competition for roster spots, and the impact of injuries on player careers. Their performances in training camps will not only dictate their immediate futures but could also underscore the ongoing evolution of player pathways in professional hockey.