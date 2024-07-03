Three Michigan Football Players Dominate Preseason All-American Teams





Three Wolverines Earn Spots on Preseason All-American Teams

Three University of Michigan Football players have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams for the upcoming college football season. Cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland have garnered first-team honors, while defensive tackle Mason Graham has been placed on the second team.

First-Time Honors for Johnson, Loveland, and Graham

This recognition marks the inaugural preseason All-American accolades for Johnson, Loveland, and Graham, each of whom played pivotal roles for Michigan football’s program last season and are projected to make impactful contributions in the near future.

Will Johnson: A Defensive Leader

Johnson, a standout cornerback, tallied 27 total tackles, four interceptions—including one for a touchdown—and a sack last season. He was recognized by Pro Football Focus as the top returning cornerback this spring, having achieved an impressive 91.1 grade in man coverage during his freshman year in 2022, the highest among all Power Five cornerbacks. Johnson is expected to be a key defensive leader and is predicted to be a top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colston Loveland: Offensive Threat

Loveland has been a reliable target in Michigan Football’s passing game. Last season, he recorded 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns, also demonstrating solid blocking skills. Entering his junior season, Loveland is anticipated to continue his ascent as one of Michigan’s top offensive threats.

Mason Graham: Defensive Stalwart

On the defensive line, Graham accumulated 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks last year. Both he and Johnson were recently highlighted in a top-25 list of Michigan athletes, underscoring their significance to the team’s defense.

Among Big Ten schools, Michigan stands second in the number of players named to the Preseason All-American teams, trailing only Ohio State. The Buckeyes have five players recognized, including first-teamers Emeka Egbuka and Tyleik Williams.

This preseason recognition sets the stage for a promising season for these standout Wolverines as they aim to lead Michigan to success on the gridiron.