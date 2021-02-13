Three Red Wings players who could be dealt by GM Steve Yzerman

Sharing is caring!

It’s no secret that the Detroit Red Wings aren’t exactly playoff contenders once again this season. Despite a moderate 2-2 start to the season, they’ve only won a single game since.

Of course, the fact that several players have missed extended periods of time due to COVID-19 protocols and injuries haven’t helped things.

Needless to say, the focus of GM Steve Yzerman will be on the future, and there are a handful of players on the roster who could be attractive options to be flipped in exchange for draft capital at this year’s Trade Deadline.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential names that could be dealt for draft picks.

1. Bobby Ryan

The strongest candidate for a Trade Deadline deal is forward Bobby Ryan, who was inked to a one-year contract by Steve Yzerman last offseason. The scoring forward has proven to be a wonderful comeback story, building on his comeback from substance abuse last season to set a Red Wings scoring record early this season.

2. Jonathan Bernier

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with Detroit in 2018, and is slated to become a free-agent at season’s end. He’s been a serviceable member of a mostly poor team, and could prove to be a valuable addition for a team looking to add goaltending depth for a playoff run.

3. Valtteri Filppula

The veteran forward is also in the final year of his contract, and would bring Stanley Cup-winning experience to a playoff bound roster as he’s done with the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders in the past. While his best days are behind him, Filppula remains a serviceable forward.