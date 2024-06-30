in MSU

Three-Star Michigan State Football Recruit Derrick Simmons Skyrockets in Rankings

Derrick Simmons Sees Major Boost in Rankings Following MSU Commitment

Michigan State’s newest football commit, Derrick Simmons, has seen a significant rise in his national rankings shortly after pledging to the Spartans. Simmons, a three-star defensive lineman from Frankenmuth, Michigan, committed to MSU on June 27 following an official visit to East Lansing.

Simmons experienced a meteoric rise in the 247Sports composite rankings, jumping from outside the top 1,300 to No. 530 in the nation. This ranking surge also places him at No. 9 among players from Michigan and the No. 57 defensive lineman in the country.

Close to a Fourth Star

This leap nearly earned Simmons a coveted fourth star, as he now holds an 88 rating, just one point shy of the usual four-star threshold at 89. While he may not officially be a four-star recruit yet, this development indicates that recruiting analysts hold Simmons in high regard. Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff appear to have secured a valuable addition to their roster. The increase in Simmons’ ranking bodes well for Michigan State’s recruiting efforts, showcasing the program’s ability to attract rising talent.

Optimism for the Future

Fans and analysts alike are optimistic about Simmons’ future with the Spartans, looking forward to the potential impact he could make on the field in the coming seasons. This significant rise in ranking reflects the high expectations and potential Simmons brings to the Michigan State football program.

