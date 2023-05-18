Thrilling Trio: 3 Former Red Wings Power Through in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings have been preparing for the NHL Draft and Free Agency, the draft will take place on June 28th and Free Agency opens on July 1st. While the Red Wings are doing that three of their former players are currently playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and are entering the Conference Championship. Luke Glendening who is playing for the Dallas Stars, Marc Staal, and Givani Smith who play for the Florida Panthers.

Luke Glendening

Glendening started his career with the Detroit Red Wings as he was signed as an undrafted free agent. Glendening went on to play eight seasons for the Red Wings scoring 57 goals and 69 assists as fourth line cog. He has been playing with the Dallas Stars now for two seasons and this year he played in 70 games for them scoring three goals and three assists. In the playoffs, to this point, he has played in 12 of the Stars' 13 games scoring one goal that came in game three of the first round against Minnesota.

- Advertisement -

Marc Staal

Staal started his career with the New York Rangers playing there for 13 seasons before coming to Detroit where he played for two seasons before heading to Florida. With the Red Wings Staal played in 127 games scoring six goals and 20 assists and was a -6. This season with Florida he played in all 82 games for the Panthers posting three goals and 12 assists. In the playoffs he has played in all 12 games for the Panthers, Staal has failed to register a point but is a plus one.

Givani Smith

Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Red Wings and spent most of his career in Detroit between the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins and the Red Wings. Over four seasons with the Red Wings, he played in 85 games scoring seven goals and adding seven assists, Smith was more of an enforcer for the Red Wings registering 138 penalty minutes. Smith was traded to Florida this season in exchange for Michael Del Zotto who Detroit flipped and traded to Anaheim for Danny O’Regan. Since the trade Smith played in 34 games for the Panthers scoring a goal and three assists in that time but also recording 72 penalty minutes. In the playoffs for Florida, Smith has only played in one game so far and did not find the score sheet, that game was game one of the first round against the Boston Bruins.

Wrap Up

This evening, Marc Staal, Givani Smith, and their squad, the Florida Panthers, are all set to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the inaugural game of the Eastern Conference finals. Meanwhile, tomorrow night, Luke Glendening and his team, the Dallas Stars, will lock horns with the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Western Conference finals. The Stars were my initial prediction to emerge as the Western Conference champions. I had hoped they'd be up against the Boston Bruins, guaranteeing a former Detroit Red Wing the glory of lifting the Cup. However, the Panthers swooped in to knock the Bruins out in a nail-biting seven-game series. Still, the opportunity for a former Red Wing to hoist the Cup exists if either the Panthers or the Stars can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup. I'm definitely rooting for the Stars to clinch the Stanley Cup this season.