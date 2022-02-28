Tickets for Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game have reached astronomical status

For 42 seasons, Mike Krzyzewski has been the head basketball coach at Duke, and this coming Saturday, he will be coaching his final home game when the Blue Devils host North Carolina.

If you want to watch Krzyzewksi’s final home game in person, you may have to take out a loan as tickets are approaching Super Bowl level.

In fact, according to Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports, “the average price of a ticket to Saturday’s game ranged from $7,498 on SeatGeek, to $6,336 on TickPick, to $5,392 on StubHub. None of the sites had nose-bleed seats available for less than $3,000 apiece.”

“We’re certainly seeing historic numbers for Coach K’s finale, not just for college basketball but for any event,” SeatGeek executive Chris Leyden told Eisenberg. “It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before for a college basketball game. People are paying Super Bowl-level prices because they know it will be a special atmosphere.”

Eisenberg also noted that Krzyzewski’s final home game will be the most expensive ticket in college basketball history.