Tiger Woods gives update on his availability for 2022 Masters

If you have been following along with the world of golf, you have probably heard the speculation that Tiger Woods, who is still working his way back following a horrific accident, could play in the 2022 Masters.

Just moments ago, Woods took to Twitter to give the following update.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

Nation, do you think Tiger gives it a go?