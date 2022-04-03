Tiger Woods gives update on his availability for 2022 Masters

If you have been following along with the world of golf, you have probably heard the speculation that Tiger Woods, who is still working his way back following a horrific accident, could play in the 2022 Masters.
Just moments ago, Woods took to Twitter to give the following update.
“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”
Nation, do you think Tiger gives it a go?
I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt.
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022
