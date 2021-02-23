Tiger Woods injured in crash outside Los Angeles

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been injured in a crash outside of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to remove him from the vehicle, and was soon transported to a hospital.

We certainly hope that he’s going to be okay.

