Tiger Woods injured in crash outside Los Angeles

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been injured in a crash outside of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.
Rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to remove him from the vehicle, and was soon transported to a hospital.
JUST IN: Media reports golfer Tiger Woods injured in a crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA – an area on the southwest side of the Los Angeles metro.
Per @LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/vfHUqkGn3o
We certainly hope that he’s going to be okay.