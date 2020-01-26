Tiger Woods just gave his thoughts on death of Kobe Bryant

On Sunday, Tiger Woods was busy playing 18 holes of golf.

While playing, members of the gallery yelled, “do it for Mamba,” but Wood did not know why.

When Woods was finished with his round, he found out the news that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.

After having a short time to process Kobe’s death, Woods shared his thoughts.

"The desire to win. He brought it each and every night."

Tiger Woods, a lifelong Lakers fan, shares what he will remember most about Kobe Bryant. (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/o5AFZh02g5

