Tiger Woods listed among favorites to win 2022 Masters

At this point, the hope is that Tiger Woods can rehabilitate to the point where he can live a normal life, much less get back to golfing at an elite level.

That being said, if there is anyone who is determined enough to come all the way back from a horrific accident, it is Woods.

The 2021 Masters golf tournament is in the books and sportsbooks are already looking toward the 2022 Masters, and Tiger is listed among the favorites to win.

From Action Network:

BetMGM posted early lines for next year’s Masters with Woods listed at +4000, behind 15 other golfers including 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama and rising star Will Zalatoris. DraftKings also had Woods at +4000 while FanDuel opened up the 2019 champion at +4200.

Nation, do you think Tiger will be back for the 2022 Masters?