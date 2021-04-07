Tiger Woods releases statement following report that he was traveling at excessive speeds before crash

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that Tiger Woods was traveling at excessive speeds prior to his crash in February that left him in the hospital.

Following the announcement, Woods took to Twitter with a statement.

From Earlier:

BREAKING: Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV near Los Angeles in February, leaving him seriously injured, sheriff says. The golfer was driving 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road that had a speed limit of 45 mph. https://t.co/oLwEYhk4Rm — The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2021

From Associated Press:

Tiger Woods was speeding when he crashed an SUV in Southern California less than two months ago, leaving the golf superstar seriously injured, authorities said Wednesday.

Woods was driving 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road outside Los Angeles that had a speed limit of 45 mph, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

The stretch of road is known for wrecks and drivers hitting speeds so high that there is an emergency exit for runaway vehicles just beyond where Woods crashed.

Villanueva blamed the Feb. 23 crash solely on excessive speed and Woods’ loss of control behind the wheel. Sheriff’s Capt. James Powers said there was no evidence that the golfer braked throughout the wreck and that it’s believed Woods inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

