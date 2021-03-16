Tiger Woods releases update on health, thanks doctors

Sharing is caring!

Golfing legend Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle crash late last month in Southern California that left him hospitalized with compound fractures in his tibia and fibula.

And now thankfully, he’s recovering from home.

Woods released a statement from his Florida home, providing an update on his health and thanking all those who contributed to his recovery process.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said in a statement. “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”