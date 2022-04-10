Tiger Woods tweets out message following final round of Masters

When Tiger Woods was involved in a horrific car crash just over 400 days ago, some believed he would have to lose a leg and very few thought he would ever return to competitive golf on the PGA Tour.

Well, Woods proved everyone wrong as he participated in all four rounds of the 2022 Masters.

After an impressive opening round (1-under 71), Woods slowly went downhill over the final three rounds on way to a +13, 47th place finish.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, which was won by Scottie Scheffler, Woods tweeted out the following message to thank his supporters and congratulate Scheffler.

“I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run.”

The fact that Tiger did what he did after nearly losing his leg is nothing short of amazing.

Golf is better with Tiger Woods and it is great to have him back!