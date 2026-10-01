The Detroit Tigers are about to enter an offseason with money to spend, young talent already occupying important positions and an offense that clearly wasn’t good enough in 2026. That combination could put some of the biggest bats available this winter squarely on Scott Harris’ radar.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Detroit has roughly $85 million committed for 2027 after opening this season with a payroll around $200 million, creating substantial financial flexibility. More importantly, several intriguing hitters are approaching free agency, including Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brandon Lowe, Luis Arraez, Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena.

Those names shouldn’t be confused with confirmed Tigers targets. But with Detroit needing more offense and possessing the financial flexibility to acquire it, the potential fits are impossible to ignore.

Tigers Have Money and an Offense That Needs Help

Detroit’s offseason priorities aren’t particularly difficult to identify. The Tigers finished the season ranked sixth in the American League in runs and fourth in OPS, leaving Harris with a clear opportunity to add an impact bat to a lineup built around an emerging young core.

That young foundation changes the type of offseason Detroit can have. Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler give the Tigers established pieces to build around, while more prospects are approaching the Major Leagues.

Detroit also has something Harris hasn’t always possessed during his tenure: substantial payroll flexibility. As we recently examined, the Tigers could have nearly $115 million come off their books compared to their 2026 Opening Day payroll, although arbitration raises, options and additional roster expenses mean that figure should not be mistaken for $115 million in available spending money.

Still, the flexibility is real. That gives Detroit the ability to pursue an impact player instead of simply searching for inexpensive veterans to fill holes.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Would Completely Change Detroit’s Lineup

If the Tigers want to make a splash, Jazz Chisholm Jr. might be the most fascinating position player on the market.

Chisholm enters free agency at 29, making him considerably younger than several other prominent available hitters. He also offers a combination Detroit doesn’t have enough of: power, speed and high-level defense.

After becoming a 30-30 player in 2025, Chisholm followed that performance with 18 home runs and 34 stolen bases in 2026. His offensive production declined from the previous season, but his defense remained elite, with his nine Outs Above Average ranking in the 96th percentile.

Then there is the positional fit.

Gleyber Torres is headed toward free agency, potentially leaving Detroit with an opening at second base. Hao-Yu Lee could eventually claim that job, but signing Chisholm would give Harris an established impact player while preserving Lee’s versatility and allowing Detroit to bring him along without forcing him into an everyday role immediately.

Chisholm would also inject something into Detroit’s lineup that cannot be measured entirely by OPS. Putting his speed alongside Clark and McGonigle would give A.J. Hinch significantly more ways to pressure opposing defenses.

Brandon Lowe Would Bring Serious Power

Brandon Lowe represents another possible solution at second base, although his game is very different from Chisholm’s.

Lowe hit 27 home runs with 80 RBIs and a .792 OPS in 123 games during the 2026 season. Since 2020, he leads all Major League second basemen with 161 home runs, providing exactly the type of established power Detroit could use around its younger hitters.

His defense has also become an increasingly important part of the equation. Lowe recorded 10 Outs Above Average this season, putting him in the 97th percentile despite being known primarily for his bat throughout much of his career.

There would be concerns, particularly with Lowe entering his age-33 season and carrying significant swing-and-miss in his offensive profile. Detroit would have to decide whether adding another high-strikeout power hitter makes sense for a lineup that already includes Greene.

But Comerica Park isn’t the offensive graveyard it once was, and legitimate home-run power remains valuable. If Harris wants immediate production without making the massive long-term commitment Chisholm could command, Lowe deserves consideration.

Luis Arraez Would Give Tigers Something They Don’t Have

Then there is Luis Arraez, whose offensive profile almost feels like it comes from another era.

Arraez doesn’t provide Chisholm’s power-speed combination or Lowe’s home-run potential. What he does extraordinarily well is put the baseball in play.

After settling for a one-year deal last winter, Arraez responded by leading Major League Baseball with a .321 batting average and 160 hits through 124 games before the final stretch of the season. He also dramatically improved his defensive value, recording 11 Outs Above Average.

That skill set could make him an intriguing complement to Detroit’s existing hitters.

A lineup containing Greene and other power-oriented bats could benefit from a hitter whose primary job is reaching base and creating traffic. Arraez would also give Hinch another player capable of moving around the infield rather than locking Detroit into one rigid defensive alignment.

The question would be whether Harris values that profile enough to pay for it. Arraez doesn’t hit many home runs or draw many walks, so much of his offensive value remains dependent on maintaining an elite batting average.

Seiya Suzuki Might Fill an Even Bigger Need

Second base isn’t Detroit’s only potential avenue for improvement. The outfield and designated hitter spots provide another path, and Seiya Suzuki could be one of the most interesting fits available.

Suzuki produced one of his best Major League seasons in 2026, hitting 22 home runs with 75 RBIs and an .840 OPS through 114 games. He also established career highs in both Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs WAR while providing strong defensive value in right field.

The combination matters for Detroit.

The Tigers don’t simply need another hitter capable of occasionally running into a home run. They need another dependable middle-of-the-order presence who can lengthen the lineup around Greene, McGonigle and Clark.

Suzuki would provide that without creating an obvious positional roadblock for Detroit’s best young players. Hinch could rotate him between right field and designated hitter while continuing to use Clark and Greene throughout the outfield.

Randy Arozarena Might Be the Most Intriguing Fit

If there is one player on this list who screams October baseball, it might be Randy Arozarena.

The 31-year-old outfielder recorded his sixth consecutive 20-homer, 20-stolen-base season in 2026 while posting an .836 OPS through 124 games. He also earned his third All-Star selection in four seasons, continuing an impressive run of consistent production.

Then there is his postseason history.

Arozarena owns a .945 career postseason OPS with 12 home runs in 45 games. For a Tigers organization trying to build a roster capable of doing more than simply reaching October, that experience would have obvious appeal.

The Tigers would have to determine how comfortable they are giving a significant multi-year contract to an outfielder entering his age-32 season. Detroit’s young outfield also complicates the positional picture, particularly with Clark and Greene already established as foundational players.

That doesn’t eliminate the fit.

Arozarena could occupy a corner-outfield spot and designated hitter while giving Detroit another legitimate run producer. If Harris believes the Tigers’ competitive window is opening now, paying for several prime years rather than worrying excessively about the back end of a contract could become a reasonable tradeoff.

Scott Harris Doesn’t Need Five Free Agents

Here’s the best part about Detroit’s position entering this offseason: Harris doesn’t need to sign everybody.

He probably doesn’t even need to sign three of these players.

The Tigers have young talent. They have additional prospects coming, and Harris has already indicated that Max Anderson, Zyhir Hope and Josue Briceño could contribute in 2027.

That should allow Detroit to shop for impact rather than volume.

The Tigers have spent previous offseasons adding multiple veterans in an attempt to stabilize an incomplete roster. This winter offers Harris an opportunity to operate differently because so many important positions are already occupied by inexpensive young players.

Instead of signing four average hitters, Detroit could pursue one legitimate difference-maker.

Which Free Agent Makes the Most Sense for Tigers?

There isn’t one obvious answer because each player would change Detroit differently.

Chisholm offers the best combination of age, athleticism, speed, defense and power. Lowe provides immediate left-handed power, while Arraez could dramatically alter the contact profile of Detroit’s lineup.

Suzuki provides perhaps the cleanest middle-of-the-order offensive fit. Arozarena brings power, speed, consistency and a substantial postseason résumé.

Detroit’s eventual decision will also depend on contract demands and what happens elsewhere on the roster. Harris isn’t going to evaluate these players in a vacuum, particularly with several young Tigers approaching bigger roles.

But this is precisely why the Tigers’ enormous 2027 payroll flexibility matters.

Detroit doesn’t need to shop exclusively in the bargain aisle anymore.

MLB.com’s early examination of Detroit’s offseason specifically identified Chisholm, Lowe and Arraez as potential second-base options while also pointing toward outfield bats such as Suzuki and Arozarena. Those aren’t reported negotiations, but they illustrate the caliber of player Detroit could reasonably consider this winter.

The larger free-agent market reinforces how unusual the opportunity could be. MLB’s ranking of the top 2027 free agents places Arozarena, Chisholm and Suzuki among the premier players available, with Lowe and Arraez also cracking the top 10.

That gives Harris options.

After a disappointing 2026 season, options aren’t enough by themselves. The Tigers eventually have to turn some of their financial flexibility and prospect depth into a roster capable of taking the next step.

The young core is arriving. The money is available, and this winter’s free-agent market contains several hitters who could immediately make Detroit better.

Now comes the important part.

Scott Harris has to decide which one is worth paying.