The Detroit Tigers have plenty to figure out this offseason.

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They may already know the four names around which everything else should be built.

Kevin McGonigle. Max Clark. Riley Greene. Dillon Dingler.

Detroit’s disappointing 76-86 season created plenty of questions, but it also provided clarity about the next version of this team. By September, the Tigers weren’t simply talking about their young core anymore.

They were putting it on the field.

During Justin Verlander’s final start at Comerica Park, Detroit’s lineup featured Clark, McGonigle, Greene and Dingler together. Clark led off. McGonigle hit third. Greene was fifth. Dingler followed him.

The exact order will change.

Those four names probably won’t.

Kevin McGonigle Has Already Changed the Tigers’ Timeline

McGonigle entered 2026 as one of baseball’s premier prospects.

He leaves it looking much more important than that.

The 22-year-old didn’t merely survive his first major league season. He hit .278 with a .376 on-base percentage, 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, quickly became one of Detroit’s most important offensive players and put himself firmly in the American League Rookie of the Year conversation.

His emergence accelerated everything.

McGonigle’s bat gives Detroit a potential long-term fixture near the top of the order, while his defensive versatility gives A.J. Hinch options on the left side of the infield.

That’s a good problem to have.

The Tigers spent September moving McGonigle around the diamond while evaluating John Peck at shortstop. Whether McGonigle ultimately settles at short, third or somewhere else matters less than the larger point.

His bat belongs in Detroit’s lineup.

For a long time.

Max Clark Gives Detroit Something It Has Been Missing

Then there’s Clark.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft made his major league debut July 31 and quickly began showing why Detroit refused to entertain moving him during its previous attempts to contend.

Clark’s game isn’t built around one overwhelming skill.

He can hit. He can run. He controls the strike zone. He plays center field. And at 21 years old, there is still plenty of physical development ahead.

By mid-September, Clark had already put together a seven-game hitting streak while carrying a .352 on-base percentage through his first 42 major league games. His rookie season also included the type of flashes Detroit hoped to see when it drafted him, including a three-double performance that placed him alongside Miguel Cabrera in recent Tigers history.

Detroit’s September lineups repeatedly placed Clark in center field alongside McGonigle, providing a glimpse of what the top of this lineup could look like for years.

Scott Harris has also made it clear the youth movement isn’t stopping with those two. He expects Max Anderson, Zyhir Hope and Josue Briceño to contribute in 2027.

The kids aren’t coming anymore.

They’re arriving.

Riley Greene Remains the Established Star

McGonigle and Clark represent Detroit’s next wave.

Greene is already here.

The 26-year-old was selected to his third consecutive All-Star team in 2026 and remains one of the safest bets on Detroit’s roster entering next season.

That distinction matters.

Prospects are exciting. Young players are exciting. Neither automatically becomes an established major league star.

Greene already has.

His presence gives Detroit something every young lineup needs: a proven hitter in the middle of it.

There is also a larger question hovering over his future. Greene is under team control through 2028, meaning the Tigers will eventually have to determine whether they can secure him beyond his arbitration years.

Harris declined to discuss specifics when asked Monday about a potential extension, but made Detroit’s view of Greene clear.

“Riley is an incredible player. He’s a huge part of our team,” Harris said during his season-ending media availability. “The presence that he has in the middle of our lineup is one of the engines that make our offense go.”

That’s not difficult to see.

Dillon Dingler’s Finish Shouldn’t Erase His Breakthrough

Dingler is the most complicated member of the group.

His season ended poorly.

After emerging as one of baseball’s most productive catchers during the first four months, Dingler endured a prolonged offensive slump down the stretch. He finished 2026 hitting .243 with 27 home runs and 91 RBIs.

Those struggles were real.

So was everything that came before them.

Dingler became an All-Star, handled the most demanding defensive position on the field and established himself as a legitimate power threat in Detroit’s lineup.

A.J. Hinch made it clear Monday that he isn’t allowing the rough finish to redefine Dingler’s season.

“He’s still a great player, even in the month that he struggles,” Hinch said while defending his catcher after the late-season slide.

Dingler will need to make adjustments.

Detroit will also have to manage his workload more carefully after seeing what a full season of catching and regular DH duties can do.

Neither issue changes the larger picture.

The Tigers appear to have their catcher.

Four Cornerstones Don’t Make a Complete Lineup

This is where the offseason gets interesting.

Having four foundational players isn’t the same thing as having nine.

Detroit still has decisions to make involving Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith, Hao-Yu Lee, Peck and several other young players. Right field remains unsettled. The Tigers could use another dangerous right-handed bat. And Harris has already acknowledged the roster wasn’t deep enough in 2026.

There will also be pressure from below.

Hope, Anderson and Briceño could all arrive next season. Others will follow.

That creates competition.

It also gives Harris options.

Detroit’s front office no longer has to spend the offseason trying to identify the beginning of its next core. McGonigle and Clark have reached the majors. Greene is an established All-Star. Dingler just completed a 27-homer season at catcher.

Now comes the harder part.

Build around them.

The 2026 season wasn’t what Detroit expected.

But somewhere inside those 86 losses, the Tigers may have discovered the foundation of the lineup they were trying to build all along.