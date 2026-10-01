The Detroit Tigers spent like a contender in 2026. One disappointing season later, their 2027 payroll could look dramatically different.

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Detroit opened the season with a payroll around $200 million, but only about $85 million is currently committed for 2027. That creates a difference of roughly $115 million before the Tigers make decisions on arbitration-eligible players, contract options, free agents and other roster additions.

That doesn’t mean Scott Harris suddenly has a $115 million shopping spree waiting for him. It does mean the Tigers are entering one of the most financially flexible offseasons of his tenure at exactly the moment their young core is beginning to take over the roster.

And that combination makes this winter fascinating.

Tigers’ $200 Million Payroll Could Look Very Different in 2027

Detroit’s payroll climbed dramatically before the 2026 season as Harris attempted to build a legitimate contender. Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander and other veteran additions joined a roster that already included several significant salaries, pushing the Tigers into unfamiliar financial territory.

According to MLB.com’s examination of Detroit’s 2027 outlook, the Tigers opened 2026 around $200 million but have roughly $85 million committed for next season. That $115 million gap provides an eye-opening illustration of how much of Detroit’s 2026 spending was tied to players who weren’t guaranteed to remain beyond this year.

Some of those departures are already clear. Verlander has retired, while Jack Flaherty and Gleyber Torres can reach free agency, and Detroit has additional decisions involving veteran options and arbitration-eligible players.

That roster turnover is something Detroit could see coming well before the season ended. As we recently examined, six familiar Tigers could be gone before Opening Day 2027, creating openings on the roster at the same time money is coming off the books.

No, the Tigers Don’t Actually Have $115 Million to Spend

Here’s where the giant payroll number requires some context. The Tigers aren’t going to enter free agency with an empty roster and a $115 million gift card.

Detroit still has arbitration decisions to make, club options to evaluate and approximately two dozen roster spots that eventually have to be accounted for. Salaries for pre-arbitration players, benefits and other expenses also mean the eventual payroll picture will be considerably different from simply subtracting $85 million from $200 million.

Baseball-Reference’s current future-payroll accounting puts Detroit’s guaranteed 2027 commitments at approximately $86.7 million before options and arbitration are added. Javier Báez and Valdez account for a substantial portion of that guaranteed money, while Kevin McGonigle’s long-term extension begins to factor into Detroit’s future commitments.

So the headline number isn’t a spending budget. It’s something potentially more important: flexibility.

Detroit can decide where the money goes instead of entering the offseason trapped beneath a collection of long-term veteran contracts. For a team trying to transition from an expensive 2026 roster toward a younger 2027 core, that’s a valuable position.

Scott Harris Doesn’t Need to Spend $115 Million

There is another reason nobody should expect Harris to replace every departing dollar with another veteran contract. He has been remarkably consistent about how he wants to construct this organization.

Harris wants the Tigers’ core to come from development, with free agency used to supplement that foundation. That philosophy becomes considerably easier to execute when Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler are already established Major League pieces instead of names Detroit is waiting to arrive.

More help is coming behind them. Harris has already said he expects Max Anderson, Zyhir Hope and Josue Briceño to contribute next season, something that could allow Detroit to fill multiple roster spots internally instead of paying veteran free agents to occupy them.

We recently broke down the three prospects Harris expects to help the Tigers in 2027, and their arrival matters financially as much as it does developmentally. Productive young players making relatively modest salaries are exactly what gives a front office the freedom to spend aggressively elsewhere.

That is where the Tigers’ payroll situation gets interesting.

Detroit Can Spend Differently This Time

The Tigers don’t need seven free agents. They may need two or three really good ones.

Detroit’s young core provides Harris with an opportunity to concentrate his available resources instead of spreading money across the roster simply to plug holes. If McGonigle, Clark, Greene and Dingler occupy four lineup spots and some combination of Anderson, Hope, Briceño and Hao-Yu Lee claims additional roles, Detroit can be far more selective about where it spends.

The rotation presents a similar opportunity. Valdez gives the Tigers an established veteran at the top, while Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton and Keider Montero give Detroit young, controllable options behind him.

That doesn’t eliminate the need for another starter. It means Harris doesn’t necessarily have to purchase an entire rotation.

The same logic applies to the lineup. Detroit can target an everyday impact bat rather than accumulating another collection of matchup pieces, particularly after Harris acknowledged that the roster’s lack of depth and versatility created problems during the 2026 season.

The $115 Million Difference Gives Scott Harris Options

This is where Detroit’s disappointing season creates an unusual opportunity. The Tigers can change a substantial portion of the roster without first spending an offseason trying to escape a collection of immovable contracts.

They can spend in free agency. They can absorb salary in a trade, extend another young player, preserve room for future arbitration raises or combine several of those approaches.

They can also do nothing dramatic, although that would become increasingly difficult to justify if the organization believes its young core is capable of returning Detroit to contention quickly. Payroll flexibility is only valuable if the front office eventually converts some of it into better baseball players.

Nobody should interpret the difference between a roughly $200 million Opening Day payroll and approximately $85 million in current commitments as $115 million sitting in Chris Ilitch’s pocket waiting to be handed to free agents. That’s not how Major League payrolls work, and Detroit’s eventual 2027 obligations will climb substantially before Opening Day.

But the larger point remains.

The Tigers spent heavily in 2026 without locking themselves into that roster for years. Now Harris gets another opportunity to construct the team around McGonigle, Clark, Greene, Dingler and the next wave coming behind them.

Detroit has money coming off the books and young talent arriving at the same time. What Harris does with that combination could define the Tigers’ 2027 season before anyone reports to Lakeland.