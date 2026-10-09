Tigers’ 2027 Rotation Problem Starts Right After Troy Melton

The Detroit Tigers 2027 rotation should have a solid one-two punch at the top with Framber Valdez and Troy Melton. The trouble starts at No. 3, where the projected options are Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero and River Ryan.

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Valdez is locked in. He signed a three-year deal worth $115 million in February and is due $37.5 million in 2027, with an opt-out after that season. Melton is the one who has to prove he can carry the other half of it.

Arm Fatigue Is the Real Risk With Troy Melton

Melton made 20 starts in 2026 and went 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA. He threw 114.1 innings, allowed 92 hits and 41 runs, walked 37 and struck out 94 batters. His WHIP was 1.13. That is a legitimate second starter, and the 25-year-old will need to be one.

The health record is the part Detroit has to sweat. Melton opened the 2026 season on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He came back and pitched well into the summer, then went back on the injured list on Sept. 21 with arm fatigue and was shut down for the rest of the year. His last appearance was Sept. 20 at the Chicago White Sox.

That is why the projections come with a condition attached. Dominic Minchella of Sports Illustrated wrote:

“If Troy Melton’s right-arm fatigue doesn’t come back to hurt him this offseason, he could easily be the second man behind Valdez in 2027. Melton has all the tools to be an ace in MLB, so long as he stays healthy. Melton posted a 2.76 ERA in 20 starts for Detroit in his second year in the big leagues and was easily the best pitcher in the rotation after Skubal was traded. When Melton’s healthy, he’s one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, but the franchise must continue to monitor his lingering arm struggles.” Related coverage Scott Harris Says Tigers Must Support Framber Valdez Better Read more →

The Tigers 2027 Rotation Thins Out After Melton

If Jobe, Montero and Ryan are the three, four and five next season, Scott Harris is playing with fire. Ryan is a reminder of how Detroit got here: he came over from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade at the deadline, along with Zyhir Hope and Brady Smith.

Detroit finished 76-86 and missed the playoffs. The rotation is the clearest reason why, and it got thinner on purpose. Skubal went to the Dodgers and Casey Mize went to the San Diego Padres at the deadline, and both are free agents this winter, so bringing one of them back is at least on the table.

Scott Harris Still Has Work to Do This Offseason

Harris, Detroit’s president of baseball operations, cannot bank on Melton holding down the No. 2 job and call the job finished. He has to add depth, because what sits behind Melton right now is not good enough.

Melton is a fine No. 2. He would be an even better No. 3 on a rotation that had answers above him. Until Detroit finds one of those answers, every start he makes carries more weight than it should.