Detroit Tigers Announce 11 Roster Moves

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers made several adjustments to their 40-man roster, announcing a group of additions along with multiple corresponding DFA moves.

The club added five players to the 40-man roster:

IF/OF Trei Cruz

IF Hao-Yu Lee

C/1B Eduardo Valencia

C/1B Thayron Liranzo

LHP Jake Miller

To make room, the Tigers designated the following six pitchers for assignment:

RHP Dugan Darnell

RHP Jason Foley

LHP Sean Guenther

RHP Jack Little

RHP Tyler Mattison

RHP Tanner Rainey

These roster adjustments come ahead of key offseason deadlines as Detroit positions its roster for 2026.

Getting to Know the Newbies

Trei Cruz

Trei Cruz finally broke through in Triple-A with a strong mix of on-base skills, speed, and defensive versatility across almost every position. His switch-hitting profile and ability to play all over the field make him an easy protection choice.

Hao-Yu Lee

Hao-Yu Lee brings right-handed balance with solid hitting instincts, athletic defense, and strong production against lefties. Despite injuries and some strikeout concerns, he projects as a useful, energetic role player who could help soon.

Eduardo Valencia

Eduardo Valencia shocked the organization with a breakout 2025 season, hammering 24 homers across Double-A and Triple-A after years as a minor-league backup. His defense is still developing, but his right-handed power made him a must-add.

Thayron Liranzo

Thayron Liranzo is a rare switch-hitting catcher with massive raw power, even though his 2025 season was slowed by strikeouts and a shoulder issue. His ceiling as a potential 30-homer catcher made him too valuable to leave unprotected.

Jake Miller

Lefty Jake Miller doesn’t overpower hitters, but his deceptive delivery, strike-throwing, and multiple usable pitches give him real value as bullpen or rotation depth. The Tigers need left-handed relief options, and Miller fits that lane perfectly.