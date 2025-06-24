Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Opens Up About Future Free Agency as Momentous Contract Looms

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, fresh off a stellar season that earned him the American League Cy Young Award, prepares for a pivotal moment as he approaches free agency eligibility after the 2026 season. With the Tigers currently leading the AL Central, Skubal’s future contract discussions could reshape the team’s trajectory.

Key Points

Tarik Skubal is under team control with the Tigers until the end of the 2026 season.

He has emerged as a top pitcher, boasting an 8-2 record and a 2.06 ERA this season.

Skubal’s looming free agency raises questions about his future with Detroit.

Tarik Skubal’s 2025 Season: Strong Start with Career Milestone

Drafted by the Tigers in 2018, Skubal quickly ascended through the ranks, showcasing his talent as a starting pitcher. He played a crucial role in the Tigers’ postseason run last year and has continued to build on that success this season, solidifying his status as a franchise cornerstone. On January 9, 2025, Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $10.15 million deal, avoiding arbitration. Skubal earned the Opening Day start against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, ultimately taking a tough 5–4 loss. He made headlines again on May 25, delivering the first complete game and shutout of his career—a dominant 94-pitch “Maddux” performance against the Guardians, featuring 13 strikeouts, no walks, and just two hits in a 5–0 victory.

Stats

SUMMARY 2025 Career WAR 3.6 15.1 W 8 49 L 2 33 ERA 2.06 3.18 G 15 121 GS 15 118 SV 0 0 IP 96.0 667.1 SO 117 765 WHIP 0.854 1.040

Skubal’s exit would be devastating for the Tigers

Skubal’s potential departure could significantly impact the Tigers’ pitching rotation and overall competitiveness. His performance this season not only enhances his value but also places pressure on the Tigers’ front office to secure him long-term. A successful extension would signal the team’s commitment to building around their ace.

“I just don’t think it does any good to come out and say anything about what’s going on,” Skubal said Sunday via Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. “If something changes, I might comment on it. But it doesn’t do any good so I’m going to keep it to myself, to my agent and to the front office.” Tarik Skubal via Detroit News

“It doesn’t mean I don’t want to be here or that I’m against any extension,” he continued via The Detroit News. “It doesn’t mean any of that. I just don’t want to talk about it. I’m very happy playing here. I like our coaching staff, I like our team. But there is a business side to the game that is much different than the playing side.”

As the season progresses, Skubal will focus on maintaining his performance while navigating contract discussions. The Tigers will look to solidify their position in the playoffs, with Skubal expected to play a pivotal role in their success.

Stay updated on Tarik Skubal’s journey and the latest Tigers news by subscribing to our coverage and joining the conversation in our Detroit fan community.