Detroit Tigers Land Intriguing Left-Hander in Completed Red Sox Trade

The Detroit Tigers have completed their recent trade with the Boston Red Sox by acquiring left-handed pitcher Jojo Ingrassia as the player to be named later.

Detroit originally sent outfielder and designated hitter Jahmai Jones to Boston. More than two weeks later, the Tigers now know the final piece coming back in the deal.

Jojo Ingrassia Brings Intriguing Strikeout Ability

Ingrassia was selected in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton and has spent the 2026 season pitching at High-A Greenville.

The left-hander has recorded a 3.27 ERA across 44 innings while striking out 33 percent of the batters he has faced. His 12.2 percent walk rate remains an area to watch, but the swing-and-miss ability gives Detroit something worth developing.

Across 38 career minor-league appearances, Ingrassia owns a 5-4 record with a 2.56 ERA.

Those numbers make him a more interesting return than the phrase “player to be named later” usually suggests.

Detroit Adds Another Young Arm

The Tigers have continued looking for controllable pitching depth throughout the organization, and Ingrassia fits that approach.

He is still several levels away from Detroit, but left-handed pitchers who can miss bats tend to receive plenty of opportunities. The next step will be improving his command while proving his stuff can continue working against stronger competition.

Jones gave Boston immediate positional depth. Detroit instead chose a younger arm with longer-term upside.

Bottom Line

The Jahmai Jones trade is now complete, with Jojo Ingrassia joining the Tigers organization.

Ingrassia is not a headline prospect, but his 33 percent strikeout rate and 2.56 career minor-league ERA make him a worthwhile developmental piece. For Detroit, this is a low-risk addition with enough upside to keep an eye on.