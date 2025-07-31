Tigers Acquire Closer Kyle Finnegan in Trade Deadline Deal

The Detroit Tigers are making a clear push to solidify their bullpen down the stretch, and their latest move adds a proven late-inning arm with All-Star pedigree.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers have acquired Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals as part of their flurry of trade deadline activity. Finnegan, who earned an All-Star nod in 2024, brings high-leverage experience, a strong strikeout track record, and the ability to close games or serve as a dependable setup man. The Tigers are sending Josh Randall and RJ Sales to the Nationals.

Why it Matters

After already adding Paul Sewald and Rafael Montero, Detroit just took another major step toward turning one of its biggest weaknesses, bullpen depth, into a postseason-ready strength. With Finnegan now in the mix, manager A.J. Hinch has a veteran trio he can trust in tight spots.

TL;DR:

Tigers acquire RHP Kyle Finnegan from Nationals (source: Ken Rosenthal).

from Nationals (source: Ken Rosenthal). Finnegan was a 2024 All-Star and has 108 career saves .

and has . In 2025: 40 games, 20 saves , 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP.

, 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP. Career: 3.66 ERA, 320 strikeouts in 329.1 innings.

Joins Sewald and Montero in Detroit’s revamped bullpen.

Finnegan by the Numbers

The 33-year-old Finnegan has quietly been one of the more durable and effective closers in the National League over the past few seasons. In 2024, he racked up 38 saves, posted a 3.25 ERA, and held opponents to just 1.3 home runs per nine innings. That performance earned him a trip to the Midsummer Classic, his first career All-Star selection.

This season, his ERA has ticked up to 4.38, but the underlying numbers (3.60 FIP, 1.282 WHIP) suggest he’s still getting the job done more often than not. He’s also converted 20 of 23 save opportunities for the struggling Nationals in 2025, with 32 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched.

What Detroit is Getting

At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, Finnegan brings a power fastball, a sharp slider, and years of high-leverage experience. Since debuting in 2020, he’s been Washington’s go-to reliever in big moments, and he’s handled the pressure well, racking up 108 career saves.

For the Tigers, who have struggled to consistently close out games this season, Finnegan immediately enters the mix for late-inning duties alongside Sewald, Montero, and lefty setup options. Depending on matchups, Finnegan could be used in the 8th or 9th innings, or as a fireman when the game is on the line.

The Big Picture

The Tigers are sending a clear message: they’re not just trying to stay in the Wild Card race—they’re trying to win in October.

The trio of Finnegan, Sewald, and Montero gives Detroit a bullpen with real playoff credibility. Each has postseason experience. Each has swing-and-miss stuff. And most importantly, each knows how to get outs when it matters most.

This deal also fits the Tigers’ trade deadline theme: Buy smart, don’t overpay, and target guys who’ve proven it at the big-league level.

The Bottom Line

Kyle Finnegan isn’t a blockbuster name, but he’s exactly what the Tigers need: a battle-tested reliever who can handle high-pressure situations and help close the gap between Detroit and the postseason. With three big bullpen additions in a week, Detroit’s front office is doing everything it can to hand A.J. Hinch the weapons he needs for a serious second-half push.

And if Finnegan pitches anything like he did in 2024? Watch out, AL Central.