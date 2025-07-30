Tigers Aim for Series Sweep Against Diamondbacks Today

Tigers Aim for Series Sweep

The Detroit Tigers have found their groove again at just the right time. After notching a decisive 12–2 win on Tuesday, they’ll go for the series sweep today at Comerica Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Detroit has now won three straight and sits at 63–46, tightening their grip on the division. Arizona, on the other hand, has fallen to 51–57 and is in danger of dropping another winnable series.



How to Watch

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Date: 07/30/2025

Time: 1:10 pm EST

Stadium: Comerica Park, Detroit MI

Television: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Streaming: MLBN (out-of-market only)

Starting Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Ryne Nelson

Chris Paddack gets the nod for the Tigers, still trying to shake off what’s been a rocky year. He enters today’s game with a 3–9 record and a 4.95 ERA. The strikeout rate (17.6%) shows he’s still got the stuff, but his command has been inconsistent at times, and the walk rate (5.7%) reflects that.

Arizona counters with Ryne Nelson, who’s been quietly effective this season. He’s 6–2 with a 3.29 ERA and a slightly stronger strikeout rate (20.2%). But Nelson also gives up more free passes (7.8% walk rate), something the Tigers could look to exploit early.

Tigers Offense Heats Up in Blowout Win

Detroit’s bats exploded Tuesday with 11 extra-base hits, the most in a single game this season. It wasn’t just the top of the lineup contributing either. Nearly everyone chipped in, a promising sign as the club looks to keep pushing toward a postseason berth.

If the Tigers can stay aggressive early today, especially against Nelson’s command issues, there’s a real shot at extending the streak to four games.

Odds:

-Spread: Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+155)/Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190)

–Money Line: Detroit Tigers -140/Arizona Diamondbacks +115

-Over/Under: 9

Odds from BetMGM

What’s at Stake Today

Chris Paddack bounce-back: Another chance to show he’s still in the mix for key late-season starts.

Tigers sweep chance: Winning today gives Detroit its second sweep in three weeks.

Playoff momentum: Every win matters as the standings tighten.

The Tigers are looking strong as they aim for a series sweep today. It’ll be interesting to see if Paddack can put together a solid start and give the offense a chance to keep the winning streak alive. Let’s see if the arm’s still got life.

Further Reading on Tigers’ Season