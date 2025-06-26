Detroit Tigers Ready to Go ‘All In’ on Alex Bregman at Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers, sitting atop MLB in 2025, aren’t just coasting, they’re hunting. With the trade deadline approaching, they’re targeting a game-changing corner infielder, Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Tigers are emphatically “all in” if Boston decides to move the All-Star star.

TL;DR

Detroit plans to go “all in” for Alex Bregman if he becomes available

for Alex Bregman if he becomes available The Tigers previously offered Bregman a six-year, $171.5 million contract

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston that includes a 2025 opt-out

Through 51 games in 2025, Bregman is hitting .299 with a .938 OPS, the third-best mark of his career

With playoff aspirations and big free-agent decisions looming, Detroit is aiming to capitalize

Detroit Tigers Poised to Pounce

As Nightengale wrote:

“If the Red Sox shop him, they’re all in again, still in need of a third baseman.”

That’s not hedge language. The Tigers aren’t just in the conversation, they’re prepared to drive the trade bus. Their impressive record makes them both an attractive trade partner and serious contenders looking to complete the roster.

Alex Bregman’s Track Record Speaks Volumes

Despite landing on the injured list, Bregman’s performance through 51 games has been outstanding:

.299 batting average

.385 OBP , .533 SLG , .938 OPS

, , 11 home runs, 17 doubles, 35 RBIs, 32 runs, 22 walks, 42 strikeouts

That .938 OPS ranks as the third-highest of his entire career, exactly the kind of elite production a postseason-hungry Detroit offense craves.

The Boston Factor

Boston may still be in the playoff race, but with Bregman free to opt out after 2025, and famously represented by Scott Boras, a trade becomes a realistic strategy. The Red Sox could see the writing on the wall, and if he declines to re-sign, it makes sense to get value now. Detroit, sharply aware of that dynamic, stands ready.

Why It Fits Detroit Perfectly

Addressing a Clear Need – Detroit’s third base has been a liability, and Bregman brings offensive firepower and defensive steadiness Experience Matters – A two-time All-Star and World Series champion, Bregman brings postseason pedigree Timing is Everything – With ace Tarik Skubal nearing free agency, the Tigers know their championship window is wide open, and now is the moment to strike

The Bigger Picture

Detroit already shelled out a massive offer to Bregman in the offseason. They value his talent and identity so much that they were willing to back it up with real dollars. Now, if the Red Sox open the market, Detroit won’t play coy. They’ll go all in again, and possibly lock down a final critical piece for their championship run.

Final Take

Detroit is no longer testing the waters. They’re ready to dive in. A potential Bregman trade isn’t a longshot, it’s a statement. The Tigers want to win now, and if Boston makes him available, expect Detroit to match that opportunity with intent, urgency, and heart.