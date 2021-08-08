Tigers announce roster move after loss to Indians

The Detroit Tigers announced the following roster move following today’s disappointing setback at the hands of the division rival Cleveland Indians.

They’ve optioned shortstop Zack Short to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in anticipation of Niko Goodrum being activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles:

Following today’s game INF Zack Short was optioned to Triple A Toledo. Prior to Tuesday’s game at Baltimore, INF Niko Goodrum is scheduled to be activated from the injured list. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 8, 2021