Tigers announce update to lineup for finale vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers have announced an update to their previously released lineup for this afternoon’s finale against the Chicago White Sox.

1B Jonathan Schoop had been made a late scratch due to left hand soreness; he was hit in the hand by a pitch during yesterday’s game. In his place, Harold Castro will start at 1B.

Jonathan Schoop scratched with hand soreness. Harold Castro will be at first. https://t.co/uG9eOBIkjh — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 13, 2021

Today’s game begins at 12:30 PM EST on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.