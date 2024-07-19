Tigers’ Baez Nurses Soreness, Misses First Game Back

Tigers Lineup: Javier Baez Not Starting in First Game Back from Break

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for the team’s first game back after the All-Star break, as they face off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

The Tigers, with a record of 47-50, and the Blue Jays, at 44-52, will play at 7:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre.

Baez has been sidelined due to back soreness since he left a game on July 13, and has not played since. In his absence, the Tigers will have catcher Jake Rogers, infielder Andy Ibanez, and outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy available off the bench.

Detroit will start right-hander Jack Flaherty (6-5, 3.13 ERA), who last pitched on July 11, showing no lingering effects from previous back issues. Flaherty has accumulated 16 walks and 119 strikeouts over 95 innings in 16 starts this season and is likely to be a key trade target ahead of the July 30 deadline.