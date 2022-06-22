Tigers battle offensively vs. Red Sox but fall just short

The Detroit Tigers would once again battle against the Boston Red Sox, but would ultimately again fall short. It was a three-run shot from Trevor Story as well as a solo home run from Christian Vazquez that would power Boston to a 5-4 win over the visiting Tigers, winning the series. The two teams will wrap things up with the finale tonight at Fenway Park.

Detroit’s second straight setback certainly wasn’t for the lack of trying. They got 11 hits, and home runs from Javier Baez and Jonathan Schoop. You can’t say that their offense didn’t give them a chance to win.

“When we take losses like this, we take it in a good way,” said Báez, who also hit a triple over the course of the evening. “We competed. It was a good game for both sides. They played a little better but when the competition is 50-50 like that, it’s fun to be out there.”

“It’s definitely hard to lose games like this,” catcher Eric Haase said. “But if we’re going to lose, that’s how we have to play — down to the last out. Overall our at-bats were better. Defensively we played a clean game.

Manager A.J. Hinch has noticed that Báez has improved his play of late after struggling through the first portion of the year.

“He’s been very disciplined and letting the ball travel a little bit further, and he’s seeing it well,” Hinch said. “And he’s hitting it hard. This is the exciting side of Javy Báez that we need to continue to move forward.”

Hinch also was sure to point out his team’s improved offensive showing despite the two straight losses.

The Tigers offense has shown signs of life

“I’m encouraged by how we’re swinging the bat,” Hinch said. “We continue to battle back. The guys are having more quality at-bats consistently. Obviously, we need to scratch a few more runs across against this team.

“But it showed again tonight, in this ballpark you have to play 27 outs. You have to play to the end. … We can win this game. I am encouraged how we are playing. We just have to finish it.”

The Tigers will play Boston one more time at Fenway on this trip before departing out west for a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tonight’s game will begin at 7:10 PM EST.

