Detroit Tigers May Have Injury Brewing as Relief Pitcher Returns to Clubhouse

RHP Brenan Hanifee has reappeared in the Tigers clubhouse just days after being optioned. According to MLB rules, he can only return if he's replacing an injured player.

According to a report from Evan Woodbery of MLive, there may be a surprise brewing in the Detroit Tigers’ clubhouse—and it could involve an injury.

Detroit Tigers Injury Update

Brenan Hanifee Returns After Being Optioned

Right-handed pitcher Brenan Hanifee, who was just optioned a few days ago, now has a locker in the Tigers’ clubhouse once again. That alone raised eyebrows.

Here’s why: Hanifee is only eligible to return if he’s replacing an injured player. So while no official move has been announced, all signs point to someone on the 26-man roster landing on the injured list.

Hanifee’s 2024 Performance So Far

Before his brief demotion, Hanifee was quietly putting together a nice start to the season. In 7 relief appearances, Hanifee:

  • Threw 8.0 innings
  • Allowed just 2 earned runs
  • Gave up 7 hits
  • Posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP

He’s proven to be a dependable bullpen option, and his return—though unexpected—should give the Tigers some short-term stability.

Who’s Hurt? That’s Still a Mystery

At this point, we don’t know who the injured player is, but it’s likely someone from the bullpen. Possibilities might include John Brebbia, Brant Hurter, or another reliever we haven’t been alerted about yet.

With Detroit facing Kansas City tonight and Jackson Jobe set to take the mound, the Tigers may simply want some insurance. But if it is indeed injury-related, we should have clarity before first pitch.

The Bottom Line

Brenan Hanifee’s return may be a short-term plug—or the start of another bullpen shuffle. Either way, it signals something is up. Keep an eye out for an official announcement later today.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners