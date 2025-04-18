Detroit Tigers May Have Injury Brewing as Relief Pitcher Returns to Clubhouse

RHP Brenan Hanifee has reappeared in the Tigers clubhouse just days after being optioned. According to MLB rules, he can only return if he's replacing an injured player.

According to a report from Evan Woodbery of MLive, there may be a surprise brewing in the Detroit Tigers’ clubhouse—and it could involve an injury.

Brenan Hanifee Returns After Being Optioned

Right-handed pitcher Brenan Hanifee, who was just optioned a few days ago, now has a locker in the Tigers’ clubhouse once again. That alone raised eyebrows.

Here’s why: Hanifee is only eligible to return if he’s replacing an injured player. So while no official move has been announced, all signs point to someone on the 26-man roster landing on the injured list.

Hanifee’s 2024 Performance So Far

Before his brief demotion, Hanifee was quietly putting together a nice start to the season. In 7 relief appearances, Hanifee:

Threw 8.0 innings

Allowed just 2 earned runs

Gave up 7 hits

Posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP

He’s proven to be a dependable bullpen option, and his return—though unexpected—should give the Tigers some short-term stability.

Who’s Hurt? That’s Still a Mystery

At this point, we don’t know who the injured player is, but it’s likely someone from the bullpen. Possibilities might include John Brebbia, Brant Hurter, or another reliever we haven’t been alerted about yet.

With Detroit facing Kansas City tonight and Jackson Jobe set to take the mound, the Tigers may simply want some insurance. But if it is indeed injury-related, we should have clarity before first pitch.

The Bottom Line

Brenan Hanifee’s return may be a short-term plug—or the start of another bullpen shuffle. Either way, it signals something is up. Keep an eye out for an official announcement later today.