Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase already has local ties, having attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn, MI. After a brief tenure with the Cleveland Indians, he was traded to the Tigers in January of 2020 for future considerations.

And now, he’s etched himself into the team record books.

Tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers, Haase has blasted two home runs, and has become just the 3rd player in Tigers history to lead off back-to-back innings with a HR: