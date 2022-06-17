Tigers C Eric Haase rips umpire after blown call on final pitch of game [Video]

The Detroit Tigers lost again on Thursday night and catcher Eric Haase was not happy at all with the way the game ended.

Haase was up to bat for the Tigers with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, during a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, when the home plate umpire made a horrendous call to end the game.

As you will see in the video below, the final pitch of the game was clearly outside but it was called for strike three on Haase.

Haase was clearly not happy at all and he had some choice words for the umpire.

Tigers C Eric Haase rips umpire after blown call

Following the game, Eric Haase spoke to reporters, and he told them exactly how he felt about the call.

“It was horrendous, if we’re being honest,” Eric Haase said. “Especially for a guy who doesn’t play as much as I do, 100 at-bats, you have 5 or 6 pretty egregious strikeouts calls … It’s obviously frustrating. The situation is obviously more frustrating than the pitch itself.”

The bad call was just the final gut punch for the Tigers on Thursday night as they wasted an absolute gem of a game from starting pitcher Beaue Brieske, who tossed seven scoreless innings before exiting with a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, closer Gregory Soto walked a pair of Rangers batters and plunked another one in the top of the ninth inning before giving up a three-run triple to Ezequiel Duran.

Eric Haase had every right to be upset at the blown call at the end of the game but to be honest, does it really even matter at this point?

Answer… IT DOES MATTER!!!

