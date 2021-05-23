Tigers catcher Jake Rogers makes incredible play to throw out Royals player at third [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers will not go down as the greatest hitting catcher in franchise history but when it comes to playing defense, he sure is a treat to watch.

Watch as Rogers knocks down a pitch from Casey Mize, hops on it, and then throws out a Kansas City Royals runner who was attempting to advance to third base.

Absolute cannon!

Kanas City forgot Jake Rogers was behind the dish!#DetroitRoots | Bally Sports Detroit pic.twitter.com/fD3omOvc7i — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 23, 2021