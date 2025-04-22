Tigers Call Up RHP Chase Lee for MLB Debut, Option Keider Montero

Chase Lee is headed to The Show. The Detroit Tigers recalled the right-hander from Triple-A Toledo for his first big-league call-up, optioning Keider Montero in the process.

The Detroit Tigers are making a bullpen shakeup ahead of Game 2 against the Padres — and it includes a big-league dream coming true.

On Tuesday, the Tigers announced that right-handed pitcher Chase Lee has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo, marking the first time the reliever will join a major league roster. He’ll be rocking jersey No. 53 in his debut.

To make room for Lee on the 26-man roster, RHP Keider Montero has been optioned back to Toledo following his start Monday night. Montero got the nod in Game 1 and, despite some solid moments, ended up getting a no-decision after allowing three earned runs over 4 1/3 innings of work in Detroit’s 6-4 win over San Diego.

This is a big moment for Lee, a 2021 6th-round draft pick out of Alabama who earned the nickname “The Viper” for his unique sidearm delivery. He’s been steadily climbing the ranks in the Tigers’ farm system and will now get his shot in the show — a well-earned reward for his consistency and grit in Toledo’s bullpen.

Detroit will likely turn to Lee in middle-inning or low-leverage relief situations as he gets his feet wet. But if he finds his groove, don’t be surprised if he becomes a key piece for manager A.J. Hinch moving forward.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

