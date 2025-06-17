Detroit Tigers Bolster Bullpen By Adding Former Phillies Pitcher

Just when you thought the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen carousel had slowed down, GM Scott Harris gives it another spin.

On Monday, the Tigers announced they’ve claimed veteran right-handed reliever Carlos Hernández off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. And yes — he’s heading straight to the active roster.

So, Who Is Carlos Hernández?

If his name sounds familiar, it should. The 28-year-old spent the first five years of his career with the Kansas City Royals, and he’s pitched against the Tigers 15 times — more than any other team except Cleveland. Translation: Detroit knows what it’s getting.

This season with Philly, Hernández has been a mixed bag:

1-0 record

5.26 ERA

25.2 innings pitched

23 strikeouts

13 walks

Not lights-out, but not unworkable either. There’s still some potential in that arm, especially with the right coaching and pitch usage tweaks — something Detroit has quietly become very good at.

What Happens Next?

Because Hernández is out of minor league options, he can’t be sent to Triple-A without going through waivers again. So, he’s reporting directly to the Tigers’ active roster.

That means a corresponding move is coming, and all signs point to one of two things:

Will Vest — who exited Sunday’s game with an injury — could be headed to the Injured List, freeing up a spot. If Vest is good to go, rookie Tyler Owens (just called up Sunday) could be headed back to Toledo.

Keep an eye on Detroit’s transaction wire before Tuesday’s game.

Another Piece in the Bullpen Puzzle

This move comes on the heels of Detroit designating John Brebbia for assignment, opening the door for Owens’ brief call-up. Now, with Hernández in the mix, the bullpen continues its June shuffle.

While his ERA isn’t impressive on the surface, Hernández brings:

MLB experience (five seasons)

(five seasons) A familiar face for Tigers hitters

for Tigers hitters A solid mid-90s fastball and decent strikeout stuff

and decent strikeout stuff And most importantly — a fresh arm for a team in contention

The Bottom Line

It’s not a blockbuster, but it’s a savvy depth move. With the Tigers sitting atop the AL Central, these are the kinds of additions that can quietly hold a bullpen together through the dog days of summer.

Carlos Hernández may not be a household name — but if he can give the Tigers a handful of solid innings in July and August, this could turn out to be one of those low-key pickups that ends up mattering in a playoff race.